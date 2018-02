BRIEF-BUWOG's Management Board And Supervisory Board Recommend To Accept Tender Offer By Vonovia

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BUWOG:

* DGAP-NEWS: REASONED STATEMENT OF BUWOG AG - MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMEND TO ACCEPT TENDER OFFER BY VONOVIA

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD STARTED ON 5 FEBRUARY 2018 AND ENDS ON 12 MARCH 2018

* ‍SETTLEMENT FOR FIRST OFFER PERIOD OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE AT END OF MARCH 2018​

* MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD CONSIDER PREMIUM ON CLOSING SHARE PRICE ON DEC. 15, 2017 OF 18.1 PERCENT AS ADEQUATE

* BOARDS BELIEVE PRICE OF EUR 29.05 PER SHARE, CONSIDERATION TO CONVERTIBLE BONDS HOLDERS CAN BE CONSIDERED ADEQUATE FROM FINANCIAL POINT OF VIEW​