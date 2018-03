BRIEF-Buzz Capital Enters Letter Of Intent With Kaya To Acquire Outstanding Securities Of Kaya​

March 16 (Reuters) - Buzz Capital Inc:

* BUZZ CAPITAL - ‍ ENTERED LETTER OF INTENT WITH KAYA PURSUANT TO WHICH BUZZ AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SECURITIES OF KAYA​

* BUZZ CAPITAL INC - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF BUZZ ARE EXPECTED TO RESIGN​

* BUZZ CAPITAL INC - UNDER TERMS, IT IS PROPOSED THAT COMPLETION BY BUZZ OF A NAME CHANGE TO “KAYA INC”

* BUZZ CAPITAL INC - IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, KAYA TO COMPLETE BROKERED FINANCING OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT C$1.25 PER KAYA SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: