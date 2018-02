Feb 2 (Reuters) - BV HOLDING AG:

* OPTIMISTIC ABOUT 2018 AND EXPECTS POSITIVE RESULT, WHICH SHOULD, HOWEVER, BE BELOW 2017

* FY NET PROFIT CHF 15.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 16 MILLION YEAR AGO