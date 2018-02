Feb 23 (Reuters) - BVB:

* INCREASED GROUP REVENUES IN H1 BY EUR 97.6 M. (I.E. 45.6%) TO EUR 311.8 M.

* ‍H1 EBITDA OF GROUP AMOUNTED EUR 83.9 M. (PREVIOUS FIRST HALF-YEAR EUR 49.9 M)​

* H1 EBIT AMOUNTED EUR 47.7 M.(PREVIOUS HALF-YEAR EUR 18.2 M.)

* H1 GROUP EARNINGS AMOUNTED EUR 39.4 M. (PREVIOUS HALF-YEAR EUR 15.6 M.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)