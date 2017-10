BRIEF-BVB rejects FC Barcelona's offer for transfer of Ousmane Dembélé

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BVB

* DGAP-ADHOC: TRANSFER RUMORS ABOUT THE BVB PLAYER OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ

* BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA HAS HELD A MEETING WITH CATALAN FOOTBALL CLUB FC BARCELONA ABOUT A POSSIBLE TRANSFER OF BVB PLAYER OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ TO FC BARCELONA

* FC BARCELONA SUBMITTED A BID WHICH DID NOT CORRESPOND TO PLAYER‘S FOOTBALLING VALUE AND STATUS AS WELL AS TO CURRENT ECONONOMIC MARKET SITUATION OF EUROPEAN TRANSFER MARKET

* BVB THEREFORE REJECTED THIS OFFER

* AS THERE IS NO OTHER OFFER FROM FC BARCELONA TO DATE, A TRANSFER OF PLAYER TO FC BARCELONA IS AT PRESENT NOT MORE THAN LIKELY