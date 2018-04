April 12 (Reuters) - Biotechnology Value Fund LP:

* BVF PARTNERS LP REPORTS 21.7 PCT STAKE IN INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF APRIL 10 - SEC FILING

* BVF PARTNERS SAYS PURCHASED INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED"