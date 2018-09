Sept 17 (Reuters) - BVZ HOLDING AG:

* H1 EBITDA OF CHF 18.5 MILLION (+ 2.2%)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AMOUNTS TO CHF 5.2 MILLION (+ 6.0%)

* EXPECTS EARNINGS AND PROFIT FIGURES FOR 2018 TO BE HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)