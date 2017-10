Sept 18 (Reuters) - BVZ HOLDING AG:

* H1 TOTAL VOLUME OF CHF 72.7 MILLION WAS CHF 3.9 MILLION ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE (+ 5.6%)​

* H1 GROUP PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 4.9 MILLION (+ 63.2%)​

* H1 EBITDA CHF 18.1 MILLION (+ 17.3%)

* OUTLOOK 2017: EXPECTS EARNINGS AND PROFIT FIGURES TO BE HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2wp7MMO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)