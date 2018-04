BRIEF-B&W Amends Rights Offering To Increase Its Size To $248 Mln

April 10 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* B&W PROVIDES UPDATE AND AMENDS RIGHTS OFFERING

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - AMENDED ITS RIGHTS OFFERING TO LOWER PER SHARE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FROM $3.00 TO $2.00

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - HAS AMENDED ITS RIGHTS OFFERING TO INCREASE ITS SIZE TO $248 MLN

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - AMENDED ITS RIGHTS OFFERING TO INCREASE NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUABLE PER RIGHT TO 2.8 FROM 1.4

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAS AGREED TO INCREASE ITS BACKSTOP OF RIGHTS TO $245 MLN

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - HAS AMENDED ITS RIGHTS OFFERING TO EXTEND EXPIRATION DATE FROM APRIL 10, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2018

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS WITH POSSIBLE DIVESTITURES OF ITS MEGTEC AND UNIVERSAL BUSINESSES

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - WITHDRAWING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR RENEWABLE SEGMENT

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - UPDATING ITS 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $20 MLN TO $40 MLN

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL OPTIONS REGARDING NON-CORE ASSETS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL OPTIONS REGARDING NON-CORE ASSETS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - REITERATING ITS PREVIOUS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN FOR THE POWER & INDUSTRIAL SEGMENTS