BRIEF-B&W Megtec Awarded Contract To Supply Coating Equipment

April 24 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* PRESS RELEASE B&W MEGTEC AWARDED CONTRACT TO SUPPLY COATING EQUIPMENT TO MAKER OF LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT FOR MORE THAN $15 MILLION TO DESIGN & SUPPLY BATTERY COATING EQUIPMENT TO FIB S.R.L.

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - CONTRACT WAS BOOKED IN Q1 2018

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - B&W MEGTEC TO COMMISSION LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN Q2 2019