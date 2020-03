BRIEF-Bw Offshore Ltd - Commercial Uptime On All Operating Fpsos Continue To Be Close To 100% To Date In 2020

March 19 (Reuters) - BW Offshore Ltd:

* BW OFFSHORE LTD - COMMERCIAL UPTIME ON ALL OPERATING FPSOS CONTINUE TO BE CLOSE TO 100% TO DATE IN 2020.

* BW OFFSHORE LTD - ON CORONAVIRUS: IS PROACTIVELY TAKING STEPS TO MINIMISE RISK OF BUSINESS INTERRUPTIONS DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS

* BW OFFSHORE LTD - BW OFFSHORE IS CONTINUOUSLY EVALUATING CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS AND HAS DECIDED TO DEFER APPROXIMATELY USD 60 MILLION OF PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RELATED TO INACTIVE FLEET TO 2021

* BW OFFSHORE LTD - ON CORONAVIRUS: IS ADHERING TO LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY ACROSS ALL LOCATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)