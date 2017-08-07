FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.61
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.61

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc

* BWX Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue rose 1.9 percent to $410 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.97 to $2.07

* Expects that 2017 ‍NPG operating margins will approach 12%, inclusive of amortization of intangibles​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.