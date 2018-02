Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc:

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES - UNIT AWARDED CONTRACTS VALUED AT ABOUT C$30 MILLION FROM BRUCE POWER TO DESIGN AND SUPPLY 13 CRITICAL HEAT EXCHANGERS

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES - ‍WORK RELATED TO C$30 MILLION CONTRACTS TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY WITH DELIVERIES OCCURRING BETWEEN 2018 AND 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: