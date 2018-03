March 20 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc:

* BWXT SUBSIDIARY AWARDED $151 MILLION IN CONTRACT OPTIONS FOR NAVAL NUCLEAR REACTOR FUEL AND SERVICES

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍CONTRACT OPTIONS WERE AWARDED IN Q4 OF 2017​

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍WORK UNDER THE CONTRACTS HAS ALREADY COMMENCED, AND VAST MAJORITY OF IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018​