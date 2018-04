April 17 (Reuters) - BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWXT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF SOTERA HEALTH’S NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE BUSINESS

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - COMPANY NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN 2018.

* BWX - IN CONJUNCTION WITH CLOSING OF NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE DEAL, EXPECTS TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY ABOUT $100 MILLION, BEFORE DEAL COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)