April 23 (Reuters) - BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - CONTRACT TO DESIGN AND SUPPLY 32 STEAM GENERATORS FOR BRUCE POWER'S MAJOR COMPONENT REPLACEMENT PROJECT