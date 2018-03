March 12 (Reuters) - BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWXT NUCLEAR ENERGY CANADA AWARDED CA$168 MILLION CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR OPG NUCLEAR FUEL MANUFACTURING

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍DEAL EXTENDS BWXT NEC’S CURRENT FUEL MANUFACTURING ARRANGEMENT WITH OPG TO END OF 2023​

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - UNIT AWARDED 5 -YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION TO MANUFACTURE FUEL FOR ONTARIO POWER GENERATION​