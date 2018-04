April 26 (Reuters) - BYBLOS BANK SAL:

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, NET LOANS $5.5 BILLION

* DOUBLE TAXATION ON BANKS IN LEBANON ADVERSELY AFFECTED THE BANK'S PROFITABILITY IN Q1 AS Q1 PROFIT DRECREASED 3 PERCENT YEAY-ON-YEAR