April 27 (Reuters) - Byd Co Ltd:

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME RMB 24.74 BILLION VERSUS RMB21.05 BILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF LISTED COMPANY RMB102.4 MILLION, DOWN 83.09 PERCENT

* SEES JAN-JUNE NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO FALL 70.98% TO 82.59%