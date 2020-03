March 31 (Reuters) - BYD Electronic International Co Ltd :

* FY TURNOVER UP 29.19% TO RMB53,028 MILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON JANUARY 2020 CAUSED DELAY IN PRODUCTION AND OPERATION OF CERTAIN BUSINESS SEGMENTS OF GROUP

* PRODUCING AND SUPPLYING SURGICAL MASKS WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL RESULTS