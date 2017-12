Dec 26 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS JV WITH QINGHAI SALT LAKE PLANS TO LITHIUM BATTERY PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 484.9 MILLION YUAN ($74.08 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DRhTKD Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5454 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)