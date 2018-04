April 4 (Reuters) - Bygghemma Group First AB:

* BYGGHEMMA GROUP ANNOUNCES NET SALES OVER 1 BILLION SEK FOR Q1 2018, A TOTAL GROWTH OF APPROX. 50% AND COMMENTS UPON THE MARKET SITUATION

* ‍NET SALES DURING Q1 2018 PRELIMINARY AMOUNTED TO APPROX. 1,020 MSEK​