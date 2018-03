March 14 (Reuters) - Bygghemma Group Nordic Ab (IPO-BYGGHEMMA.ST):

* BYGGHEMMA GROUP ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND PROSPECTUS FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* FIRST DAY OF TRADING IS EXPECTED TO BE 27 MARCH 2018

* FINAL PRICE PER SHARE IN OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE SET WITHIN THE RANGE OF SEK 45-50 ‍​

* OFFER COMPRISES BETWEEN 29,313,482 AND 30,018,931 COMMON SHARES‍​

* OFFER OF NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BRING BYGGHEMMA GROUP GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 350 MILLION ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)