May 2 (Reuters) - Bygghemma Group First AB:

* BYGGHEMMA GROUP’S CEO HAS INCREASED HIS SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS CEO MIKAEL OLANDER HAS BOUGHT AN ADDITIONAL 140 000 SHARES IN COMPANY ON 27 AND 30 APRIL 2018

* SAYS FOLLOWING THESE PURCHASES, MIKAEL OLANDER'S TOTAL HOLDING IS 5,480,489 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 5,10% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN COMPANY