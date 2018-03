March 27 (Reuters) - BYGGHEMMA GROUP NORDIC AB:

* OFFERING PRICE IN BYGGHEMMA GROUP’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING SET AT SEK 47.50 PER SHARE - TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM COMMENCES TODAY

* OFFERING PRICE CORRESPONDS TO A MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BYGGHEMMA GROUP OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 5,100 MILLION​

* ‍OFFERING COMPRISED 29,647,660 SHARES​

* ‍ASSUMING THAT OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IS EXERCISED IN FULL, VALUE OF OFFERING WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT SEK 1,620 MILLION​