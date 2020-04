April 23 (Reuters) - Bygghemma Group First AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.63 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.22 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 80.0 MILLION (55.3), CORRESPONDING TO AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 4.9 PERCENT (4.5)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAVE NOT SEEN ANY NEGATIVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT