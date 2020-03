March 19 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group AB:

* BYGGMAX GROUP CANCELS PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.16 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UNTIL TODAY NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* BOARD’S DECISION HAS BEEN MADE IN LIGHT OF PREVAILING CONDITIONS AND CURRENT UNCERTAINTY REGARDING POSSIBLE FUTURE ECONOMIC EFFECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)