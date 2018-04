April 20 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group AB:

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 665.2 M (782.6), DOWN 15.0 PERCENT.

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 32.0 PERCENT (30.3).

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO NEGATIVE SEK 98.0 M (NEG: 61.9)