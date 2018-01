Jan 25 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group Ab:

* BYGGMAX Q4 - ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 950.2 M ( 974.9 )​

* BYGGMAX Q4 ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK -59.0 M​

* BYGGMAX SAYS THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.5 (2.4) PER SHARE.‍​