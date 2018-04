April 3 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group:

* LONG WINTER DELAYS SEASON START, IMPACTS BYGGMAX GROUP’S SALES NEGATIVELY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* SAYS ‍BYGGMAX GROUP’S SALES FOR Q1 DECREASED CA -15%​

* SAYS HISTORICALLY, A LATE SEASON START HAS NOT NECESSARILY IMPLIED A POOR SALES DEVELOPMENT FOR FULL YEAR

* SALES FOR THE BYGGMAX SEGMENT DECREASED CA 12%, AND SALES FOR SKÅNSKA BYGGVAROR DECREASED CA 36%