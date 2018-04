April 18 (Reuters) - Byline Bancorp Inc:

* BYLINE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION OF FIRST EVANSTON BANCORP, INC.

* BYLINE BANCORP INC - BYLINE AND FIRST EVANSTON EXPECT ACQUISITION WILL CLOSE BY END OF MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: