April 27 (Reuters) - Byotrol PLC:

* BYOTROL PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* BYOTROL PLC - FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 EXPECTED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY £6.0M

* BYOTROL PLC - FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 EXPECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA (PRE EXCEPTIONALS) OF AROUND £0.25M