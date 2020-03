March 31 (Reuters) - Byron Energy Ltd:

* PLATFORM CONSTRUCTION ON SCHEDULE BUT IN RESPONSE TO OIL PRICE VOLATILITY, PLATFORM & PIPELINE INSTALLATION TIMING UNDER REVIEW

* DUE TO OIL PRICE COLLAPSE, OIL PRODUCTION WILL BE CURTAILED TO MORE CLOSELY ALIGN WITH PREVIOUSLY HEDGED VOLUMES

* SM71 F PLATFORM OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19

* CO'S OIL REVENUE & CASHFLOW HAVE BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED