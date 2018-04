BRIEF-Bytom FY 2017 EBITDA up 10 percent YoY

April 6 (Reuters) - BYTOM SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 185.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 152.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 14.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN 2017 CO INCREASED NUMBER OF STORES TO 116 AND 14,400 SQUARE METERS

* “BY THE END OF 2018 WE WILL TRADE ON 15,500 SQUARE METERS,” THE COMPANY’S CEO, MICHAL WOJCIK, SAYS IN THE LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* HE ADDS THAT HE SEES THE CONTINUATION OF A DOUBLE DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH “UNTHREATENED” IN 2018

* EBITDA IN 2017 WAS UP 10 PERCENT AT 19.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)