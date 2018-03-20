FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 20, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-BZ WBK to issue 1 bln zlotys of 10-year subordinated bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA (BZ WBK):

* Polish bank BZ WBK has decided to issue 10-year floating-rate subordinated bonds worth 1 billion zlotys ($290 million), the bank says in statement

* Proceeds from bond issue to be used to increase supplementary capital of the bank

* Bonds to have call option that will allow BZ WBK to redeem the bonds after 5 years of issue date, given consent of Polish financial regulator KNF

* Bonds to pay interest equal to the Polish 6-month interbank rate WIBOR increased by 1.6 percentage point

* BZ WBK to list the bonds on Polish Catalyst market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4441 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.