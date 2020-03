March 20 (Reuters) - C C Land Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$414.0 MILLION VERSUS HK$171.1 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$564.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$651.1 MILLION

* RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 SHOULD HAVE ONLY LIMITED EFFECT ON GROUP’S OPERATION

* IN HONG KONG, GROUP EXPECTS CBD RENTS WOULD ADJUST DOWNWARDS DUE TO ECONOMY SLOWDOWN