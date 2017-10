Oct 26 (Reuters) - C & I Leasing Plc:

* 9-Months ended sept 2017 group gross earnings 17.18 billion naira versus 13.42 billion naira year ago‍​

* Group profit on continuing operations before taxation for 9 months to sept at 1.16 billion naira versus 373.9 million naira ‍​year ago