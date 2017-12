Dec 5 (Reuters) - C-Quadrat Investment says

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF THE NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 51% OF THE SHARES IN ADVENIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS‍​

* C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT SAYS AGREED PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 2.4 MILLION WILL BE FINANCED WITH A COMBINATION OF EQUITY AND EXTERNAL FUNDS

* C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT SAYS PARTIES ENVISAGE CLOSING THE CONTRACT IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2018