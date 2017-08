July 28 (Reuters) - C R Bard Inc:

* Says in July, separate civil investigative demand was served to company by DOJ

* Says company is cooperating with Department of Justice's requests

* DOJ demand seeks information on investigation into possible violations of False Claims Act

* DOJ demand seeks information in connection with sales, marketing of Flochec, Quantaflo devices‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/2ve1r5Y) Further company coverage: