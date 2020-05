BRIEF-C-Rad AB - Q1 Order Intake Amounted To SEK 47.7 mln

May 6 (Reuters) - C-Rad AB:

* C-RAD AB - Q1 ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO 47.7 (47.8) MSEK, -3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* C-RAD AB - Q1 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 1.0 (1.2) MSEK, CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 1.9 (2.5) %

* C-RAD AB - Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 51.8 (47.3) MSEK, CORRESPONDING TO A 10% GROWTH (7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES)

* C-RAD AB - ON CORONAVIRUS: POSITIVE MOMENTUM FROM LAST YEAR WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY QUICK AND UNFORESEEN SPREAD OF COVID-19

* C-RAD AB - ON CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC AFFECTED OUR BUSINESS IN CHINA EARLY IN YEAR, LATER IN QUARTER ALSO IN EUROPE AND ESPECIALLY IN NORTH AMERICA.

* C-RAD AB - COMING QUARTERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE VOLATILE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)