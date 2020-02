Feb 19 (Reuters) - C-Rad AB:

* REG-C-RAD CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF 2,500,000 SERIES B SHARES, THEREBY RAISING PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 108 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SHARES IN DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 43.00 PER SHARE