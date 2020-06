BRIEF-C-RAD Gets Order Worth Around SEK 11 Mln

June 30 (Reuters) - C Rad AB:

* DTZ BERLIN SELECTS C-RAD’S CUTTING-EDGE SIGRT SOLUTION

* ORDER INCLUDES MULTIPLE SYSTEMS FOR TWO OF THEIR TREATMENT SITES AND A MULTIYEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT

* AN ORDER FOR NEWLY RELEASED CATALYST+ HD™ AND SENTINEL 4DCT™ FOR DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPY CENTER (DTZ) IN BERLIN GERMANY

* ORDER AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL JUST ABOVE 11 MSEK AND INCLUDES DELIVERY OF SYSTEMS AND A SERVICE CONTRACT

* DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN FALL OF THIS YEAR

* LAST SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED IN 2021