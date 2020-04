BRIEF-C-RAD Prepares For Period Of Lower Demand Due To COVID-19

April 15 (Reuters) - C-Rad AB:

* C-RAD COMMENT ON COVID-19

* IN SHORT-TERM PERSPECTIVE FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS, IN TERMS OF LOWER ORDER INTAKE AND STALLED DELIVERIES, CAUSED BY COVID-19 ARE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT

* MEASURES HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO PREPARE FOR A PERIOD OF LOWER DEMAND

* OUR LONGER-TERM PERSPECTIVE BEYOND COVID-19 IS UNCHANGED

* A MEASURE TAKEN TO MITIGATE AN EXPECTED BUT NOT YET KNOWN NOR QUANTIFIED NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19

* WE EXPECT RAPID ADAPTION OF OUR TECHNOLOGY TO CONTINUE

* SHORT TIME ALLOWANCE PROGRAM HAS BENEFIT OF GIVING A TEMPORARY COST REDUCTION WITH ABILITY TO SCALE UP OPERATIONS IN LINE WITH HOW MARKET CONDITIONS DEVELOP

* TO SAFEGUARD ITS COST-BASE C-RAD WILL ASSESS PROGRAMS PROVIDED BY GOVERNMENTS IN COUNTRIES C-RAD IS OPERATING IN, SUCH AS SWEDISH SHORT TIME ALLOWANCE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)