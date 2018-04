April 3 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB:

* PTC, A MAASTRO CLINIC COMPANY, IN MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS FOR CATALYST PT

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED BY END OF YEAR.

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC)

* PROJECT IS BOOKED AS ORDER INTAKE IN Q1

* THIS ORDER IS OF STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE FOR C-RAD AND HAS A VALUE OF APPROX. 3 MSEK

* FIRST SYSTEM IS INSTALLED IN APRIL 2018