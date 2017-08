Aug 3 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB:

* C-RAD TO SUPPLY ADVANCED SURFACE TRACKING SOLUTION TO SWEDISH CANCER CENTER NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA

* ‍CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH ELEKTA INSTRUMENTS AB, SWEDISH SUBSIDIARY OF ELEKTA AB​

* CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ORDER TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 21 MSEK.