March 21, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-C-Tech United to issue 8 mln new shares for investment and working capital supplement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - C-Tech United Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 8 million new shares with par value of T$10 per share and tentative issue price at T$25 per share for investment and working capital supplement

* Says 10 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees, 10 percent of the new shares will be offered via public offering and remaining 80 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GpQY39

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

