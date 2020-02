Feb 20 (Reuters) - CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG:

* EXPECTS STRONG REVALUATION RESULT OF MORE THAN EUR 450 MILLION FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2019

* EXPECTED REVALUATION RESULT FOR Q4 WILL THEREFORE BE MORE THAN EUR 260 MILLION

* VALUE OF CA IMMO’S PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AMOUNTS TO AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)