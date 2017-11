Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag:

* Ca Immo, together with JV Partners, signed contract for selling tower 185 office tower to Deka Immobilien GmbH​

* Says ‍transaction volume of property, in which Ca Immo holds around one third, amounts to Eur 775 million​

* Following repayment of loan financing, transaction will create a net cash inflow for Ca Immo of around Eur 150 million​