March 26 (Reuters) - Ca Immobilien Anlagen AG:

* CA IMMO SAYS CONFIRMS 2017 RESULTS PUBLISHED ON FEB. 28

* CA IMMO SAYS RECURRING EARNINGS (FFO I) ARE EXPECTED TO REACH AT LEAST 115 MILLION EUROS IN BUSINESS YEAR 2018, EXPANDING TO NOT LESS THAN 125 MILLION EUR IN 2019

* CA IMMO SAYS 2017 FFO I ROSE 16.4% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S VALUE OF € 91.7 M TO € 106.8 M

* CA IMMO SAYS 2017 FFO II 169.7 MILLION EUR

* CA IMMO SAYS 2017 FFO II 169.7 MILLION EUR

* CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY