May 7 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG:

* BUYS THE CAMPUS 6.1 OFFICE BUILDING IN BUCHAREST, SKANSKA; THE TRANSACTION VOLUME AMOUNTS TO APPROX. € 53 MILLION

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION EXPECTED END OF 2018 (Gdynia Newsroom)